Madison man convicted of sex trafficking minors sentenced to 27 years in federal prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal attorney said the sentence set Friday for a Madison man who was convicted of sex trafficking minors was reflective of “the defendant’s use of force and intimidation to exploit the young victims of his crimes.”

James Coney will serve more than 27 years in federal prison after he was convicted on March 1, 2021, following a four-day trial, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was accused of four counts of sex trafficking a minor, one count of sex trafficking a minor by force, one count of attempted sex trafficking a minor, and four counts of transporting a minor from Wisconsin to Illinois for the purpose of prostitution.

“Wisconsin DOJ works every day to keep children in Wisconsin safe,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the hardworking men and women in DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation who worked tirelessly to bring this child sex trafficker to justice for his horrific crimes.”

According to officials, the 33-year-old man trafficked five minors and took them from Wisconsin to Illinois where they engaged in prostitution. Attorneys also stated that he tried to traffic a sixth minor.

Evidence from the trial showed that Coney used an advertising website to arrange meetings for the minors, collected the money and told the minors what to do. All of the minor victims testified at trial, the DOJ said.

The investigation into Coney started in December of 2017 when one of the minors was reported missing by her mother to the Fitchburg Police Department, authorities continued. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children alerted the public to her disappearance and she was found in 2018 in Chicago where she had been with Coney.

Police arrested Coney in March of 2018 in Lake Delton and found him with a minor victim, explained Fitchburg Police Department Chief Alfonso Morales.

“This case began with a report of a missing member of our community and through countless hours of investigation, it led to the discovery of a situation that has unfortunately become a frequent occurrence in our country,” Morales said. “Exploiting, abusing, and traumatizing vulnerable minors is appalling and these unacceptable acts cannot be tolerated by society.”

Witnesses who testified during trial alleged that the man was physically and verbally abusive to the minor who was with him the longest.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson stated that the minors were “horribly exploited and highly damaged” by Coney. He also stated that Coney obstructed justice by contacting one of the victims over 100 times, which is in violation of a court order, and tried to persuade two others to not testify against him.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with this investigation, which was led by the Fitchburg Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

