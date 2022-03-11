Meth and mail: Investigators find drugs, hundreds of pieces of stolen mail after traffic stop

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been arrested in a series of thefts from mailboxes in Outagamie County.

The suspects were identified as Danika A, Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.

On March 9, officers stopped a vehicle driven by Viasana in the Town of Buchanan area. Officers say they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and “hundreds of pieces of mail.” Those pieces of mail included two US Passports, dozens of tax-related documents, packages, and personal checks. All of those items had been stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and Breneman had been living. Officers found “several hundred more pieces of mail and further drug evidence,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Viasana was arrested on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping. She has open cases in Calumet, Outagamie and Brown Counties. Investigators say some of those charges are related to mail theft and fraud.

Investigators recover thousands of pieces of stolen mail. (Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)

Breneman was arrested and booked into the Outagamie County Jail on a probation hold.

The Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are likely. They are working with the United States Postal Inspector’s Office.

“While evidence continues to be processed, Sheriff’s Investigators have located approximately 500 pieces of stolen mail from more than 200 residences and businesses. Further, we have identified over 100 victims from the mail that was recovered. The investigation has found Viasana was using the information found in the mail to commit financial fraud crimes for financial gain through identity theft,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

If you believe your mail was stolen, call your local law enforcement.

Investigators recover hundreds of pieces of stolen mail. (Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)

