Milwaukee Brewers home opener rescheduled to 414 Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 414 Day is about to get a whole lot more special for Milwaukee Brewers fans this year.

The Brewers’ 2022 home opener now falls at 4:14 p.m. on April 14, giving Milwaukee residents another reason to celebrate their city’s team as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

For those who aren’t familiar with 414 Day, “414″ represents the Milwaukee area code and residents celebrate their city on that day.

The Brewers offered the first 5,000 tickets for $4.14 online Friday to celebrate its city and fans.

4-1-4 day is for you, Milwaukee!



Our rescheduled Home Opener is on 4/14! To celebrate the city and our fans, 5,000 tickets are just $4.14. Tickets go on sale at noon.



Get yours: https://t.co/1itevYjvIA pic.twitter.com/ITSRf6H6GY — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.