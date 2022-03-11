Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers home opener rescheduled to 414 Day

Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 414 Day is about to get a whole lot more special for Milwaukee Brewers fans this year.

The Brewers’ 2022 home opener now falls at 4:14 p.m. on April 14, giving Milwaukee residents another reason to celebrate their city’s team as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

For those who aren’t familiar with 414 Day, “414″ represents the Milwaukee area code and residents celebrate their city on that day.

The Brewers offered the first 5,000 tickets for $4.14 online Friday to celebrate its city and fans.

