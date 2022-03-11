MMSD to lift some COVID-19 restrictions on physical distancing, field trips

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District announced updates to its COVID-19 guidance Thursday, but noted indoor mask requirements will continue through spring break.

The district shared on Feb. 23 that it would be taking a “phased approach” to lifting COVID-19 policies and that it would no longer require masks for students when they are outside on March 1.

MMSD’s new guidance Thursday will go into effect on March 15.

Physical distancing when outdoors is now recommended to be at three feet, but not required. Students will also not be required to cohort during recess.

When inside, students and staff must maintain a three-foot distance at all times. This includes during lunch. Cohorting while inside is also not required, as long as physical distancing is followed.

Masks can be taken off when people are eating and drinking starting March 15, as long as three feet of social distancing is maintained.

MMSD will continue to hold field trips, but will now include places that do not require mask wearing. Officials noted though that as long as district mask protocols for field trips are in place, attendees will continue to be required to wear them indoors, even if the venue does not require them.

The district will continue to hold large, in-person events like prom and graduation. All COVID-19 safety measures and board policies will be followed at the time of the event.

The district stated that it has been monitoring COVID-19 levels since it made its last update to the mitigation policies. Virus levels continue to decline locally, MMSD highlighted, and it expects this trend to continue.

