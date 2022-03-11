Advertisement

More than 150 Wisconsin National Guard members complete CNA training

Wisconsin National Guard members get trained at Madison, on Jan. 19, 2022.
Wisconsin National Guard members get trained at Madison, on Jan. 19, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Colton Molesky)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 150 Wisconsin National Guard members have completed certified nursing assistant training since early January, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Service revealed Thursday.

The 154 guardsmen will help bring short-term staffing support to Wisconsin’s hospitals and nursing homes.

According to DHS, the goal was to open up 200 or more hospital beds by the end of February. As of Monday, 226 beds have opened at 17 nursing homes. DHS expects more beds to open up when 56 National Guard personnel get placed this week at six nursing homes across the state.

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, said he was proud of the service and commitment National Guard members have had over the past two years of the pandemic.

“The citizen soldiers and airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard have answered every call put before them throughout the pandemic,” Maj. Gen. Knapp said. “Once again, they’re making our state proud and demonstrating their agility and ability to adapt to any mission the state asks us to complete.”

DHS noted that at the height of the Omicron COVID-19 variant surge, the seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases climbed to more than 15,000 cases per day. This also sent a record number of Wisconsinites with the virus to the hospital.

Since then, two months later, the hospitalizations and seven-day rolling average are declining.

“I am proud to announce that because of the Wisconsin National Guard and its volunteer members who stepped up to be trained as CNAs, we have met and surpassed our goal of the number of nursing home beds we expected to open up,” Evers said. “The Wisconsin National Guard continues to be an invaluable partner and one who continues to provide resources that meet our current needs.”

The effort is part of a collaboration with the Evers Administration, Madison College and Wisconsin National Guard.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

Wisconsin woman living a healthy life after four kidney transplants
Wisconsin woman living a healthy life after four kidney transplants
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
An unlikely friendship inspires a fundraising campaign for cancer research