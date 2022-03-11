Split Weekend of Temps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Arctic high pressure settles in as we kick off the weekend. In what will likely be the coldest night for the remainder of the spring, clear skies will allow temperatures to dip to the lower single digits tonight. Breezy winds out of the NW will drop wind chills below zero. Despite plenty of sunshine Saturday, it will be another cold one with highs only into the middle 20s.

Changes arrive for the second half of the weekend in what will be part of a bigger pattern change. A warm front draws though Saturday night. This will allow for climbing temperatures through the 20s with a few flurries and snow showers. The sunshine returns Sunday and so do the mild temperatures as highs reach around 50 degrees.

Highs for the week ahead will be well into the 50s with 60s not out of the question by late in the week. There is a weak disturbance Monday night and again Friday that could bring a passing rain or snow shower.

