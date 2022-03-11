UW Madison, UW Health, state employees raise $2 million for charities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County employees from UW Madison, UW Health, and the State of Wisconsin donated $2 million dollars to Partners in Giving, a volunteer-run group that raises money for charities all over the world.

This Thursday, Partners in Giving held an award ceremony at UW Madison’s Union South to acknowledge the 4,000 donors that helped raise the more than $2 million for their 2021 campaign. Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-Designee Kathy Blumenfeld, was a guest speaker and the event and praised the organization.

Partners in Giving Administrative Board Co-Chair Lindsay Johnson emphasized just how important charity donations are.

“If you look across the world at Ukraine, for example, you realize how absolutely vital charity donations are to real people and places. Our campaign and donors make a positive impact on countless lives, which makes our joint effort both powerful and personally rewarding,” she said.

Some of the individual volunteers received special awards, which are listed below along the winners of each award.

Partners in Giving Innovation Events Award. Individual or individuals within an agency, school or unit who initiated or conducted a special event or events which measurably improved an agency’s, schools, or unit’s campaign over prior years:

Julie Horst, UW College of Engineering (CHESS)

Lisa Brennan, UW Division of Extension

Jesus Villa, WI Department of Workforce Development

Michael Kessenich, WI Department of Transportation

Excellence Award: A dedicated, reliable, grassroots involved person who did an outstanding job in making the campaign a success:

Melissa Lake, WI Department of Natural Resources

Megan Thomassen, WI Department of Natural Resources

Lori Finkel, Wisconsin School of Business

Gianna Taylor, UW Division of Continuing Studies

Doug Palm Community Service Award: Volunteer demonstrating creativity, resourcefulness, enthusiasm, integrity, and outstanding achievement:

Cori Splain, UW Division of Enrollment Management

Grant Westphal, WI Department of Workforce Development

Robert A. Alesch Award: Volunteer who has served in multiple Partners in Giving leadership roles over an extended period:

Lori DeMuse, UW College of Letters and Science Administration

To find out more information about Partners in Giving and the charities they support, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.