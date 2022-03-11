Advertisement

Wisconsin bakers show support for Ukraine this Pi Day

Pi Day
Pi Day(Credit: Pexels)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit representing bakers from across Wisconsin is using this year’s Pi Day to show support for people in Ukraine.

On Pi Day, or 3/14, the Wisconsin Bakers Foundation will donate proceeds from its Pi for Peace effort to the Ukraine Red Cross. Its goal is to sell 314 pies.

Bakeries across Wisconsin will be participating to show solidarity to the people of Ukraine, including Stella’s of Madison, To Di For in Stoughton and Neat-O’s Bake Shoppe.

At Stella’s, $2 from each whole pie sold during its event on Saturday, March 12, will be donated. To Di For will donate $3.14 from each cupcake box with pie-inspired flavors. Neat-O’s Bake Shoppe will also donate $3.14 to the Ukraine Red Cross for each 314 Blueberry with Lemon Curd pie.

Donations can also be sent to the Wisconsin Bakers Foundation c/o Pi for Peace at PO Box 658, Muskego, WI 53150 or online.

