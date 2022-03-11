Advertisement

Wisconsin crime lab destroys Kyle Rittenhouse rifle

FILE - Kenosha Police Department Detective Martin Howard, right, picks up the weapon Kyle...
FILE - Kenosha Police Department Detective Martin Howard, right, picks up the weapon Kyle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 8, 2021.(Sean Krajacic | Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials have destroyed the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during protests in Kenosha in 2020.

WISN-TV reported Friday that the state crime lab destroyed the rifle on Feb. 25. Video shows a technician feeding the gun into a shredder.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys and prosecutors agreed in January that the gun would be destroyed. Rittenhouse’s attorneys has said Rittenhouse didn’t want someone to buy it as a trophy.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests over a police shooting in August 2020. He also wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

A jury acquitted Rittenhouse of multiple charges in November after Rittenhouse argued he fired in self-defense.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder

Latest News

Pi Day
Wisconsin bakers show support for Ukraine this Pi Day
FILE - (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Eligible Wisconsin Depts. of Corrections, Health Services staff receive pay raises
Dane Co. & Madison falls below 100 cases per day in 14-day average
Viasana and Breneman
Meth and mail: Investigators find drugs, hundreds of pieces of stolen mail after traffic stop