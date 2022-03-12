Automatic sprinkler prevents Madison garage fire from escalating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An automatic fire sprinkler detected and successfully kept a garage fire contained Thursday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department said.

At around 12:02 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 6000 block of Driscoll Drive to investigate a fire alarm activation, MFD said.

Once on scene, Engine Co. 13 heard fire alarms and saw water coming from a residential garage.

Firefighters were greeted by a resident who said the fire alarm and smell of smoke woke him up. The resident said that he searched the apartment to locate the source of the fire, but did not find anything. He then opened the door to the garage which was full of smoke.

According to MFD, once in the garage, Engine Co. 13 spotted a sprinkler head flowing water and an extinguished bag of trash under it. Crews also noticed a bucket of cigarette butts near the bag.

The sprinkler was turned off and garage and apartment ventilated. Crews also reset the fire alarm.

MFD said the automatic sprinkler successfully kept the fire contained to the bag of trash and a nearby bicycle. The occupant was not displaced.

