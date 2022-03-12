A few flurries tonight; Close to 50 for Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine is back for Saturday, but it comes at a cost! Morning temperatures start off in the single-digits - with NW winds breezy at times. That has produced below-zero wind chills for much of the area.

Highs climb to the mid 20s today under increasing cloud cover. A passing mid-level wave will kick off a few flurries after sunset. Accumulations are unlikely.

The 40s and 50s are back for the latter half of the weekend and the beginning of next week! SW winds will bring in the more mild air -- and kick up some moisture on Monday. A passing frontal boundary may shake out a few showers, but these chances remain low.

The pattern looks calm for the most part next week as highs climb through the 50s to near 60 by Wednesday!

Thursday and Friday bring increasing chances for rain.

