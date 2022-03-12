Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with Corned Beef recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s almost time for St. Patrick’s Day! Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares some easy and delicious takes on the traditional Corned Beef recipe.

INGREDIENTS

4-5 pound corned beef brisket uncooked

Fruit wood chips

water as needed

3 carrots

6 red potatoes

1 onion

¼ cabbage

DIRECTIONS

Preheat smoker to 275 degrees, add water to the smoker’s water pan to help maintain a consistent temperature and add wood chips for smoking. Most store-bought corned beef briskets will include pickling spices inside the packaging. Remove these spices and set them aside. Then rinse the brisket under cold water to remove any excess salt, and pat dry with a paper towel. Set the beef brisket on the smoker rack with the fat cap facing up and let smoke for 3 to 4 hours, until the corned beef reaches 165 degrees. Chop your vegetables and place them in an aluminum foil pan along with reserved pickling spices. Add the brisket along with enough water to fill half of the pan. Cover tightly with foil and return to the smoker for another 3 to 4 hours. The smoked corned beef brisket is done with it is easily pierced with a fork with minimal resistance. The final meat temperature will be around 190-205 degrees. Remove the corned beef from the smoker and let rest for 30 minutes while keeping it covered, then slice and serve with vegetables.

