Gov. Evers awards over $17.2 million in regional housing awards

By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that over $17.2 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) would be given to regional housing authorities throughout Wisconsin.

The awards would help low-and moderate-income families with down payment assistance, 0% interest, deferred payment loans, and housing repair costs.

“For so many hardworking Wisconsinites across our state, home ownership is a measure of personal success and growth for their families,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s a tool that helps them put down roots, find financial stability, and build generational wealth for those who come after them.

Gov. Evers’s announcement comes after the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released a report that showed racial disparities in homeownership for minorities was greater than the national average.

The total amount of $17,250,000, will be given in increments to the following locations:

  • $2 million in Douglas County in the Northwest Housing Region
  • $3 million in Langlade County in the Northwoods Housing Region
  • $3 million in Juneau County in the Central Housing Region
  • $2.5 million in Columbia County in the Southern Housing Region
  • $1.7 million in Brown County in the Northeast Housing Region
  • $2.5 million in La Crosse County in the Southwest Housing Region
  • $2.5 million in Chippewa County in the West Central Housing Region

