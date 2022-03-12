Advertisement

Lab studies show promising results for combatting Omicron

FILE - A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at...
FILE - A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. Republicans' faith in science is falling as Democrats rely on it even more with a trust gap in science and medicine widening substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic, new survey data shows. It’s the largest gap in nearly five decades of polling by the General Social Survey, a widely respected trend survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago that has been measuring confidence in institutions since 1972. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Yoshihiro Kawaoka, a virologist at the UW School of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Tokyo has found that the antiviral therapies remdesivir and molnupiravir are almost just as effective at combatting the new Covid-19 Omicron strain, BA.2, as they are with the original Covid-19 variant. Nirmatrelvir, the active ingredient in Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill, has also shown to be effective.

Kawaoka’s team conducted lab experiments using several monoclonal antibodies, three combination antibodies, and three antiviral treatments on non-human primate cells. Based on the data they collected, the most clinically approved treatment is thought to be a combination of multiple antibodies.

Kawaoka elaborated on his research by saying that our antibodies appear to be more effective against BA.2 compared to other Omicron strains.

“That’s good news, but we don’t know whether what we found in in the lab translates into clinical settings,” says Kawaoka. “We also tested clinically available antiviral compounds, and they are all highly efficacious.”

Other results showed that the most effective antibody treatment against BA.2 was AstraZeneca’s Evusheld. In addition to this, the antibodies etesevimab and bamlanivmab were shown to be much less effective than they were against previous variants.

The research indicates that that in general, anti-Covid-19 treatments remain less effective against treating BA.2 than past strains due to the treatments being designed and tested for older variants. Still, Kawaoka finds his research promising.

Though the process will take months, researchers and pharmaceutical companies will continue to design and test treatments against new variants.

