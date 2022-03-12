Madison police utilize drone, K-9 unit to locate alleged armed robber in Fitchburg

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following a Thursday night 911 call, Madison Police located and arrested and alleged armed robber in Fitchburg.

According to Fitchburg Police, Trokon Karnga, 39, allegedly robbed a taxi driver shortly after 10:45 p.m. on the 2400 block of Chalet Gardens Court.

After pointing an unknown object against the driver’s chest, Karnga proceeded to steal an iPad and some of the driver’s personal belongings before fleeing the scene, police said.

The Madison Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene shortly after the driver called 911. The authorities set up a perimeter in the area after assessing that Karnga ran into the woods.

With the help of a drone and the K-9 Unit, the suspect was found hiding in the brush. When officers approached him, Karnga set a bush on fire and proceeded to run away again.

According to police, Kargna was eventually found and brought to Dane County Jail. He is accused of armed robbery, negligent handling of burning material, and resisting/obstructing an officer.

No one was injured in the incident and all stolen items were recovered.

