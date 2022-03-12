Advertisement

Mineral Point wins the Division 4 Girls Basketball State Title

The Pointers defeated Laconia 53-42
By Leah Doherty
Mar. 12, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mineral Point High School Girls Basketball Team defeated Laconia 53-42 to win the State Title and finished their season with a perfect 30-0.

Ella Chambers led the way for the pointers with 20 points, while Mallory Lindsey had 14 points, 13 of which came in the second half.

