Mineral Point wins the Division 4 Girls Basketball State Title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mineral Point High School Girls Basketball Team defeated Laconia 53-42 to win the State Title and finished their season with a perfect 30-0.

POINTERS, WE'RE CHAMPIONS 👑

MINERAL POINT TAKES DOWN LACONIA TO TAKE HOME THE D4 CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/RNDrbOgCiE — The Blue Crew (@mpbluecrew) March 12, 2022

Ella Chambers led the way for the pointers with 20 points, while Mallory Lindsey had 14 points, 13 of which came in the second half.

