Advertisement

Reconstruction of US 14/Humes Road to cause road closures

(KKTV)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Reconstruction of US 14/Humes Road is set to begin this month and will cause road closures between WIS 26/Milton Avenue and Pontiac Drive until late August.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the construction will begin on Monday, March 14 at 7 a.m.

Traffic will be redirected to Humes Road at Pontiac and Lexington Drive during this time. Alternative routes will be provided via Morse Street and Holiday Drive for those wanting to visit businesses in the area.

At 9 p.m. Monday, US 14 will also be closed between Pontiac Drive and Deerfield Drive until 7 a.m. Tuesday. This will include the I-39/90 and US 14 interchange (Exit 171 B) ramps. Interstate drivers who wish to access Janesville’s north side will be directed to use the WIS 26 interchange (Exit 171 A). Moro

Interstate drivers will be directed to use the WIS 26 interchange (Exit 171 A) to access Janesville’s north side. Alternate routes such as Deerfield Drive and WIS 26/Milton Avenue will need to be used, according to WisDOT.

After construction is finished, motorists can expect multiple improvements to the area, including:

  • Building offset left turn lanes at intersections
  • New traffic signals
  • Sidewalk/shared used path on each side of Humes Road
  • New bus stop location at the US 14 intersection with Pontiac Drive
  • New storm sewer pipes and installation of curb and gutters along US 14
  • Landscaping (trees and plant beds) along the highway within the project limits

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

South Carolina was among the last to draw down their share of funds for small local governments.
Gov. Evers awards over $17.2 million in regional housing awards
An investigation is under way to determine who fired a weapon near the 2600 block of Post road.
Shots fired near Madison’s south side
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
Woman describes journey as refugee, as 2.5 million people evacuate Ukraine
Political expert and UW Professor John Gross calls it a “hail Mary” from 23-year-old Chandler...
Chandler Halderson’s lawyers ask judge to allow him to skip sentencing hearing