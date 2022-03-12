Advertisement

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(AP) - With Russian’s war on Ukraine in its third week, Russian forces continued their relentless assault on the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, shelling the city’s downtown. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russia is bombing Mariupol “24 hours a day.”

And as Russian units also fanned out to prepare for an assault on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, Zelenskyy urged his people to continue their resistance, saying Russia would need to carpet-bomb Kyiv and kill its residents to take the city.

Now in its third week, the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. The country’s chief prosecutor’s office says at least 79 children have been killed since the invasion began on Feb. 24.

