Shots fired near Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation is under way to determine who fired a weapon near the 2600 block of Post road.

Just around midnight on Saturday morning a Fitchburg police officer heard gun shots in the area, shortly after the officer found evidence of gun fire.

The initial investigation says two males were walking in the area and one of them fired multiple rounds. One was arrested on unrelated charges and was brought to the Dane County jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

