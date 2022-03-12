Spartans pull away late to beat No. 12 Wisconsin 69-63

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Bingham Jr. matched his career high with 19 points and Tyson Walker scored nine of his 11 points in the final 93 seconds to send seventh-seeded Michigan State over No. 12 Wisconsin 69-63 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The Spartans lost five of their last seven regular-season games but have reached the conference tourney semifinals by winning two straight in Indianapolis.

The Badgers (24-7) were led by Brad Davison with 23 points.

Big Ten player of the year Johnny Davis struggled. He was 3 of 19 and finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, playing through an ankle injury.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.