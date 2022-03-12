Advertisement

Spartans pull away late to beat No. 12 Wisconsin 69-63

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad Davison, right, after Davis was found by Nebraska in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Nebraska's Trey McGowens was charged with a flagrant foul on the play. Nebraska won 74-73. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Bingham Jr. matched his career high with 19 points and Tyson Walker scored nine of his 11 points in the final 93 seconds to send seventh-seeded Michigan State over No. 12 Wisconsin 69-63 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The Spartans lost five of their last seven regular-season games but have reached the conference tourney semifinals by winning two straight in Indianapolis.

The Badgers (24-7) were led by Brad Davison with 23 points.

Big Ten player of the year Johnny Davis struggled. He was 3 of 19 and finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, playing through an ankle injury.

