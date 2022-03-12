Advertisement

SSM Health explains how ‘springing forward’ disrupts our internal clocks

You’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend as we “spring forward.”
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend as we “spring forward.”

SSM Health sleep medicine physician Abbdullah Arjomand explained how Daylight Savings Time disrupts the body’s internal clock.

“Its sort of like an artificial jet lag,” explained Arjomand. “Your body is set in its ways. It wants to wake up at a certain time and go to sleep at the same time and when that is shifted by an hour you might feel sleepy in the morning.”

Daylight saving time announces its entrance at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the country. Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder

Latest News

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad...
Spartans pull away late to beat No. 12 Wisconsin 69-63
Automatic sprinkler prevents Madison garage fire from escalating
UW Health doctors urge public to be mindful of immunocompromised community members
UW Health: Public should still be mindful of immunocompromised people as COVID-19 declines
Madison police utilize drone, K-9 unit to locate alleged armed robber in Fitchburg