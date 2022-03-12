SSM Health explains how ‘springing forward’ disrupts our internal clocks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend as we “spring forward.”

SSM Health sleep medicine physician Abbdullah Arjomand explained how Daylight Savings Time disrupts the body’s internal clock.

“Its sort of like an artificial jet lag,” explained Arjomand. “Your body is set in its ways. It wants to wake up at a certain time and go to sleep at the same time and when that is shifted by an hour you might feel sleepy in the morning.”

Daylight saving time announces its entrance at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the country. Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.