Train strikes car stuck on Fond du Lac railroad tracks

Railroad Crossing
Railroad Crossing(WWNY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A train collided with a car stopped on railroad tracks in Fond du Lac Saturday morning.

The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to railroad tracks at 262 Forest Avenue at 1:43 a.m., according to Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein.

Investigation determined a northbound CN Railway train hit a Chevrolet sedan while stopped on the tracks. The car was unoccupied when hit by the train. The operator fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Authorities believe the vehicle may have become stuck on the tracks while attempting to perform a turning maneuver.

The incident is still under investigation.

