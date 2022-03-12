Advertisement

Undefeated Randolph beats Assumption in WIAA Division 5 Girls Basketball Championship Final

#1 ranked Randolph has won the WIAA Division 5 Girls Basketball Championship Final after defeating #2 ranked Assumption.(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Number one ranked Randolph has won the WIAA Division 5 Girls Basketball Championship Final after defeating #2 ranked Assumption 47-31 Saturday afternoon.

This was Randolph’s first state tournament appearance since 2001. They finished the season with a record of 31-0.

Assumption, who took last year’s state title, had a record of 27-3 heading into the game.

