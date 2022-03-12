Advertisement

UW Health patient spreads joy, wears creative costumes to immunotherapy appointments

Patient Wears Costumes to Immunotherapy Appointments
Patient Wears Costumes to Immunotherapy Appointments(UW Health)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison teacher Kirsty Blattner was diagnosed with melanoma shortly after her 47th birthday six years ago. After finding out that this meant she would have monthly appointments at the UW Carbone clinic, she decided to get creative.

Ever since her first appointment, Blattner and her husband have been dressing up in costumes to spread joy to patients and staff. A few of their costumes include pirates, cats, a bride and groom ensemble, and Thanksgiving turkeys for November.

Kendra O’Connell, RN, nurse manager at UW Carbone is one of many who is a big fan of Blattner’s approach.

“We always look forward to seeing what they’re going to wear next,” she said. “It’s inspiring to see a patient share this positive perspective with others.”

The couples costume of choice for the month of March is Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo, two characters from Game of Thrones.

Blattner said that coming up with the costumes always makes her look forward to her appointments.

“We’re always brainstorming what our next costumes will be,” Blattner said. “We love collecting all the elements to create something different every month.”

Blattner was 6 months pregnant when she first found out about her diagnosis. And though the Madison teacher had her Melanoma successfully removed once, it returned in 2021.

According to medical professionals at UW Carbon, Blattner is responding well to the immunotherapy treatments and has only four left. Until then, she plans to keep putting smiles on peoples faces by creating fun costumes.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

#1 ranked Randolph has won the WIAA Division 5 Girls Basketball Championship Final after...
Undefeated Randolph beats Assumption in WIAA Division 5 Girls Basketball Championship Final
Reconstruction of US 14/Humes Road to cause road closures
South Carolina was among the last to draw down their share of funds for small local governments.
Gov. Evers awards over $17.2 million in regional housing awards
An investigation is under way to determine who fired a weapon near the 2600 block of Post road.
Shots fired near Madison’s south side