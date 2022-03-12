UW Health: Public should still be mindful of immunocompromised people as COVID-19 declines

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While COVID-19 cases are declining nationwide, UW Health doctors are asking the public to remain mindful when it comes to those who are immunocompromised who can still get very ill from the virus.

Dr. Jeannina Smith explained that even if people who are vaccinated will not get seriously ill from COVID-19 if they get infected, many of her patients in the transplant infectious disease program are still worried about getting sick.

“There’s no question we are all experiencing pandemic fatigue, but we cannot forget about some of the most vulnerable people among us,” Dr. Smith said. “Despite all medical advances, people with compromised immune systems are continuing to die, and we can all help keep them safe.”

Vaccinated organ transplant patients have more than 80 times the risk of getting COVID-19 and once they are infected, they have a risk of serious illness 485 times more than those who are vaccinated, according to the National Library of Medicine. Data indicate that of those who are infected, half will be hospitalized and one in 10 will die.

“There are so many people in our own communities – many of whom you’d never know have weakened immune systems – who do not have the luxury of simply removing their masks and putting COVID-19 behind them,” Smith said. “Let’s not lose sight of those individuals and families for whom no variant is an easy one. We need to continue to look out for each other.”

Dr. Smith released guidance to consider for those who are immunocompromised and those who have healthy immune systems.

For those who are immunocompromised, Dr. Smith reminds them to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations and ask friends or family to get vaccinated too. Those who are immunocompromised should continue to wear a mask indoors, opt for outdoor activities when possible and stay away from those who are ill. If they test positive, immunocompromised patients should take action immediately to get treatment.

Those who are not immunocompromised should get vaccinated and boosted, Dr. Smith recommends, but are no longer required to wear a mask. They may still be encouraged to wear a mask in some situations, including “essential spaces” like a grocery store or pharmacy. People with healthy immune systems should stay home if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.

