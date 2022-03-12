UW Women’s Hockey falls to Northwestern in Boston Regional

BOSTON, Mas. (WMTV) - Number five-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team had their season come to a close on Saturday, following a 4-2 loss to No. 3 Northeastern in the NCAA Regional Final.

The Huskies put up a goal early in the game on a power play to get a 1-0 lead. The Badgers didn’t take long to answer, Massachusetts native Casey O’Brien scored five minutes later to tie it up at 1-1. The Huskies then added a second tally with five seconds left in the period to get up 2-1 headed into the second. Brette Pettet would score in the third period on a power play, but the Huskies added a fourth on a power play goal halfway through the third to put the game out of reach.

“There was adversity, especially in the second half, but they kept plowing away,” Head Coach Mark Johnson said. “You saw today, they fought until the end. Unfortunately we came up a little bit short and the season ends.”

UW’s streak of seven-consecutive appearances at the Frozen Four was snapped with today’s loss.

“We put everything out there that we could,” Pettet said. “Someone’s gotta win at the end of the day and today it wasn’t us. I’m not coming back, I’m graduating, but we’ve got some younger girls that will have another crack at it.”

Badger fifth-year Daryl Watts finishes her incredible career at Wisconsin as the No.2 scorer in women’s college hockey with 297 points.

