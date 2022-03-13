Badger fans invited to celebrate Selection Sunday with men’s basketball team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team will find out it’s seeding in the NCAA tournament today, Selection Sunday, and fans are invited to take part in the celebration.

Before the team finds out where they will be going and who they will be playing in the tournament, Badger fans are invited to the The Sett at Union South to hangout with the team.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m., with the team and band making an appearance at 4:30 p.m. Fans are invited to stay after the event for the 5 p.m. announcement.

After winning a share of the Big Ten regular-season, the Badgers lost to Michigan State 69-63 last week in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

