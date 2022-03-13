Advertisement

Badger fans invited to celebrate Selection Sunday with men’s basketball team

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Georgia Tech Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta.(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team will find out it’s seeding in the NCAA tournament today, Selection Sunday, and fans are invited to take part in the celebration.

Before the team finds out where they will be going and who they will be playing in the tournament, Badger fans are invited to the The Sett at Union South to hangout with the team.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m., with the team and band making an appearance at 4:30 p.m. Fans are invited to stay after the event for the 5 p.m. announcement.

After winning a share of the Big Ten regular-season, the Badgers lost to Michigan State 69-63 last week in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

The No. 1 Waupun Warriors girls basketball team defeated No. 2 Freedom on Saturday 63-42 to win...
Waupun girls basketball wins first state title in program history
UW Women’s Hockey falls to Northeastern in Boston Regional
Mineral Point wins the Division 4 Girls State Title with a 53-42 win over Laconia.
Mineral Point wins the Division 4 Girls Basketball State Title
Number one ranked Randolph won the WIAA Division 5 Girls Basketball Championship Final after...
Undefeated Randolph beats Assumption in WIAA Division 5 Girls Basketball Championship Final