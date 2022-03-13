Advertisement

Badgers named No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament

Wisconsin will play in the Milwaukee Regional at Fiserv Forum.
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, FIle)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After winning a share of the Big Ten regular season title, the Wisconsin Badgers were named the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and will play close to home in the Milwaukee Regional.

The Badgers will face Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, this coming Friday, March 18.

If Wisconsin advances from the Milwaukee Regional, they will play in Chicago at the United Center for the Midwest Regional.

The Badgers finished with an overall record of 24-7 and 15-5 in conference play.

