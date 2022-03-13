Hockey rink converted to curling arena for national championship in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - USA Curling and the Madison Curling Club converted one hockey rink at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena into a curling rink fit for Olympians.

Madison Curling Club Vice President Mason Tikkanen said this is the first time they’ve ever hosted an event of this caliber.

Tikkanen spent each of the last seven days enjoying the curling community’s comradery.

”It’s a great way to spend a week with some curling friends and family. It’s been good,” he said. “We’re going to be feeling a lot of excitement. Some positive emotions for shots made and negative emotions for shots made. It’s going to be an exciting playoff week.”

The Madison Curling Club worked with USA Curling Technicians to transform the arena. The technicians filtered in new ice, painted proper curling markings and added carpet to the ice.

”It’s important that the higher level players that are playing to compete at the Olympics and world championships have the most consistent and predictable conditions to play in,” USA Curling head ice technician Shawn Olesen said.

Tikkanen said he is impressed by the growing interest in curling.

“There is a lot of interesting comradery when you mix all of those people together,” he said this comradery peaks people’s interests. ”It’s just a gigantic fan family friendship. It’s a great close knit community and the sport encourages that.”

He said afternoon competitions bring the biggest crowds when Madison natives and 2018 Olympic gold medal winners Matt and Becca Hamilton compete.

The championship is on Sunday.

