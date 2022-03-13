Jumping into Spring this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mother Nature is doing her own version of “springing forward” this week! We’re back into the 40s and 50s for the next several days as more mild air settles over the Midwest.

Sunday morning snow showers were quickly departing - with SW winds ramping up & chipping away at the cloud deck. Expect a breezy Sunday with sunshine and highs climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight lows will drop to the freezing mark with increasing cloud cover. A developing low-pressure system in the Central Plains will be the focus of Monday’s precipitation in the central Plains. A warm front nudges North into central/Northern Wisconsin. Snow showers develop ahead of that frontal boundary - more so impacting northern Wisconsin.

As that front drops back to the SE as a cold front, a few flurries are possible North of Madison while a few sprinkles are possible in southern Wisconsin. Dry air will limit precipitation chances. 50s continue through Tuesday before a jump into the lower 60s on Tuesday!

The weather pattern becomes more active late in the week. Increasing chances for rain & a wintry mix span Friday/Saturday. The track of a low-pressure system will dictate how much & what precipitation southern Wisconsin will see. Stay tuned to the forecast!

