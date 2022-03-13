Advertisement

Madison Vietnam War veteran prepares for female focused Badger Honor Flight

Dane County women veterans will fly to Washington D.C. on May 14
Lin Haynes to take Badger Honor Flight
Lin Haynes to take Badger Honor Flight(Marcus Aarsvold)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vietnam War Veteran Lin Haynes will spend the female focused Badger Honor Flight thinking about the wounded soldiers she took care of during the war.

Haynes served state-side in the U.S. Army as a clinical specialist at Fort Ord in California.

She remembered taking care of amputees and plans to look at their names on the Vietnam War Memorial to remember their sacrifice. Haynes said soldiers were not honored when they returned home from the war in the 70s.

“It’s going to be an opportunity to give honor because that’s my group,” Haynes said. “I think any nurse who ever worked with combat vets in the Vietnam era recognizes how dismissed they were.”

Haynes is living with a post traumatic stress disorder and said since the flight is mostly women, she will feel more comfortable making the journey to Washington D.C. and back.

Badger Honor Flight Director of Communications Steve Bartlett said this special flight is meant for women veterans to connect with one another.

”There’s a comradery when you’re traveling with fellow vets,” he said. “I don’t think that comradery is the same between men and women that it is between men and men and women and women. This’ll be the first chance for these women to experience that comradery like the men have had in the past.”

Bartlett said they received the largest ever single donation from a Monroe woman who wanted to honor female veterans with their own flight.

He said they usually accept applications from veterans based on the order which war they served between World War II, North Korea and then the Vietnam War regardless of gender, but most are men. The female specific flight is an exception to this order. However, Bartlett said it will make the line of applicants slimmer for those still waiting to take a Badger Honor Flight.

Lin and other local women veterans will receive quilts at a special ceremony on Monday at the Monona Senior Center.

