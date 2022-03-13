Advertisement

Matt and Becca Hamilton win Mixed Doubles National Championship

The duo will compete in Switzerland in April at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.
United States' siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton for their turn during the mixed doubles curling...
United States' siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton for their turn during the mixed doubles curling match against Finland at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)(Aaron Favila | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton are champions once again, the pair won the USA Mixed Doubles National Championship on Sunday in Middleton. This is their second time to win the USA Mixed Doubles title.

Matt and Becca Hamilton defeated Monica Walker and Andrew Stopera 9-3 when Walker/Stopera conceded.

The Hamiltons will represent the USA in April at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Switzerland.

