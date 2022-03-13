Matt and Becca Hamilton win Mixed Doubles National Championship
The duo will compete in Switzerland in April at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton are champions once again, the pair won the USA Mixed Doubles National Championship on Sunday in Middleton. This is their second time to win the USA Mixed Doubles title.
Matt and Becca Hamilton defeated Monica Walker and Andrew Stopera 9-3 when Walker/Stopera conceded.
The Hamiltons will represent the USA in April at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Switzerland.
