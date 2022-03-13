Shamrock Shuffle returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Boys and Girls Clubs “Shamrock Shuffle” 5K and 10K race returned in-person to raise money for the organization.

St. Patrick’s Day is not until Thursday, but participants started the celebration early by wearing green and Irish-themed outfits.

Actor Joe Thompson portrayed Saint Patrick and cheered on the runners for helping the club.

Thompson said the BGCDC is crucial to the community because it provides a safe environment for children to spend time after school.

”Number one, it’s to support a great cause,” he said. “Number two, to get out and be with the people and number three it’s just plain old fun and one of the great things about living in the greatest city in Wisconsin.”

Thompson portrayed Saint Patrick for decades and said he missed doing it during the pandemic.

