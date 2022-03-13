Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened outside the Mobil Gas Station on the city’s east side.

At 10 p.m., a man and woman went into the gas station on 3019 East Washington Avenue. They noticed a man and a woman talking, telling Madison Police officers that the conversation was odd and seemed like they were stalling.

The male victim left the store because he forgot money in his car. While outside, a car pulled up. Someone got out and proceeded to pistol whip him. Another person joined in on the gun beating, according to the MPD incident report.

The woman victim was beat with fists by the two people who were in the store already, along with another person from the car.

$50 was taken from the female victim.

Both victims went to the hospital, with the male victim needing several stiches for lacerations to his head.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.