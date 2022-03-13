Waupun girls basketball wins first state title in program history

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 1 Waupun Warriors girls basketball team defeated No. 2 Freedom on Saturday 63-42 to win their first state title in program history.

The @WaupunGBB Warriors are in the Girls Basketball State Championship for the first time in program history! 🎉



Their only other State appearance was in 1996, where they fell in the semifinals.

🏀 #wiaagb pic.twitter.com/qPOdzx9y5G — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) March 12, 2022

This was the Warriors first state appearance since 1996, and they finish the season with a 27-3 overall record.

“They were dialed in early defensively and on offense the ball was moving,” Head Coach Tim Aalsma said. “I can’t think of a more complete game against a great opponent.”

Abbie Aalsma led the way for Waupun with 22 points, followed by Kayl Petersen who added 15.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.