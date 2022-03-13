Waupun girls basketball wins first state title in program history
Warriors defeated Freedom 63-42 to win the Division Three title.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 1 Waupun Warriors girls basketball team defeated No. 2 Freedom on Saturday 63-42 to win their first state title in program history.
This was the Warriors first state appearance since 1996, and they finish the season with a 27-3 overall record.
“They were dialed in early defensively and on offense the ball was moving,” Head Coach Tim Aalsma said. “I can’t think of a more complete game against a great opponent.”
Abbie Aalsma led the way for Waupun with 22 points, followed by Kayl Petersen who added 15.
