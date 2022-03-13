Advertisement

Waupun girls basketball wins first state title in program history

Warriors defeated Freedom 63-42 to win the Division Three title.
The No. 1 Waupun Warriors girls basketball team defeated No. 2 Freedom on Saturday 63-42 to win...
The No. 1 Waupun Warriors girls basketball team defeated No. 2 Freedom on Saturday 63-42 to win their first state title in program history.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 1 Waupun Warriors girls basketball team defeated No. 2 Freedom on Saturday 63-42 to win their first state title in program history.

This was the Warriors first state appearance since 1996, and they finish the season with a 27-3 overall record.

“They were dialed in early defensively and on offense the ball was moving,” Head Coach Tim Aalsma said. “I can’t think of a more complete game against a great opponent.”

Abbie Aalsma led the way for Waupun with 22 points, followed by Kayl Petersen who added 15.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

UW Women’s Hockey falls to Northwestern in Boston Regional
Mineral Point wins the Division 4 Girls State Title with a 53-42 win over Laconia.
Mineral Point wins the Division 4 Girls Basketball State Title
Number one ranked Randolph won the WIAA Division 5 Girls Basketball Championship Final after...
Undefeated Randolph beats Assumption in WIAA Division 5 Girls Basketball Championship Final
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad...
Spartans pull away late to beat No. 12 Wisconsin 69-63