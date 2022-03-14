Advertisement

Kaul sues Johnson Controls, Tyco over PFAS pollution

Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul announces an environmental lawsuit in Green Bay on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul announces an environmental lawsuit in Green Bay on Monday, March 14, 2022.(WGBA via NBC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products over PFAS pollution in northeastern Wisconsin. Kaul filed the action Monday in Marinette County Circuit Court.

“When companies contaminate our water, they must fully remediate the harm they’ve caused,” Kaul said. “Every Wisconsinite should be able to rely on the safety of the water they drink.”

The lawsuit alleges Tyco began releasing firefighting foam from a Marinette testing facility into the environment in 1962. The foam has contaminated the area’s soil, groundwater, surface water and air.

The lawsuit alleges Johnson Controls has been providing environmental consulting services to Tyco since 2016 but has failed to properly investigate the contamination.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified forfeitures. Tyco and Johnson Controls didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

