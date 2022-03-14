Advertisement

Attorneys ask court to dismiss false imprisonment charges in Suring strip search case

Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse's office....
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office. Burke says Casper told the children to remove their clothing and she stood in the doorway, the district attorney said.(Source: WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Attorneys for Suring superintendent Kelly Casper have filed a motion to dismiss the charges related to student strip searches.

Casper is charged with six counts of Felony False Imprisonment. On March 11, attorneys filed a motion in Oconto County asking to dismiss the criminal complaint “on the grounds that said document fails to set forth sufficient facts which would allow a detached and neutral magistrate to conclude that probable cause exists for the crimes charged.”

The filing says the state must meet the following five elements to sustain a charge of False Imprisonment:

  1. the defendant confined or restrained the student;
  2. the defendant confined or restrained the student intentionally;
  3. the student was confined or restrained without her consent;
  4. the defendant had no lawful authority to confine or restrain the student; and
  5. the defendant knew that the student did not consent and knew that the defendant did not have lawful authority to confine the student.

The filing claims Casper did not deprive students of freedom or movement or confine them without consent. The motion says probable cause does not exist to prosecute a False Imprisonment case. The defense has asked for a hearing on the matter. Casper is set to make her initial court appearance on March 23.

Investigators say on January 18, Casper and a school nurse searched six girls between the ages of 14 and 17 inside a bathroom off the nurse’s office. Investigators say Casper asked them to strip down to their underwear. Casper told authorities she was looking for vaping devices and vape cartridges.

Several students reported feeling uncomfortable, violated, and not having a choice to say no.

The Suring School Board has placed Casper on paid administrative leave. Action 2 News has reported that the board is hiring a lawyer as part of its investigation.

An attorney hired by several parents requested the district settle with the group or risk a lawsuit.

Four Republican legislators representing communities in Northeast Wisconsin are proposing legislation, saying strip searches in schools need to be banned, labeling them as “government overreach.”

“I think many of us were absolutely shocked not only that it happened but it wasn’t illegal -- that a school administrator, a staff person can require a strip search,” said Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay).

