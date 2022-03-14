Advertisement

Baraboo police searching for missing juvenile

Tempest Stone
Tempest Stone(Baraboo Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo Police Dept. wants people to be on the lookout for a missing juvenile who may be at risk.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, Tempest Stone has not been seen since approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night. At the time, Tempest was wearing gray sweatpants and a black jacket. She was also carrying a blue backpack with the Disney character Stitch on it.

She stands around 5′4″ tall and weighs around 100 lbs., with maroon hair and blue eyes.

Anyone sees Tempest or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sauk Co. dispatch at 608-356-4895.

