Baraboo police searching for missing juvenile

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo Police Dept. wants people to be on the lookout for a missing juvenile who may be at risk.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, Tempest Stone has not been seen since approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night. At the time, Tempest was wearing gray sweatpants and a black jacket. She was also carrying a blue backpack with the Disney character Stitch on it.

She stands around 5′4″ tall and weighs around 100 lbs., with maroon hair and blue eyes.

Anyone sees Tempest or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sauk Co. dispatch at 608-356-4895.

MISSING/AT RISK JUVENILE The Baraboo Police Department is looking for a missing/at risk juvenile who left her residence... Posted by Baraboo Police Department on Monday, March 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.