Bucks’ Lopez, Hill returning Monday; Bembry out for season

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is expected to play for the first time since the season opener Monday night when the defending champions visit the Utah Jazz.

Lopez has been out with a back injury that caused him to undergo surgery on Dec. 2.

The 7-footer played 70 games for the Bucks last season and averaged 12.3 points and 5 rebounds. The Bucks announced Sunday night that Lopez and reserve guard George Hill will both return to action Monday.

Reserve forward DeAndre’ Bembry will miss the rest of the season with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament.

