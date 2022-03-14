Construction on US-14 set to last through the summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Reconstruction of US 14/Humes Road is set to begin this month and will cause road closures between WIS 26/Milton Avenue and Pontiac Drive until late August.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the construction will begin on Monday, March 14, at 7 a.m.

“Crews will be making improvements over the next seven months to have new gutters, a multi-use path, sidewalk, and offset turn lanes to really improve that area,” said Wisconsin DOT spokesperson Steve Theisen.

Traffic will be redirected to Humes Road at Pontiac and Lexington Drive during this time. Alternative routes will be provided via Morse Street and Holiday Drive for those wanting to visit businesses in the area.

At 9 p.m. Monday, US 14 will also be closed between Pontiac Drive and Deerfield Drive until 7 a.m. Tuesday. This will include the I-39/90 and US 14 interchange (Exit 171 B) ramps. Interstate drivers who wish to access Janesville’s north side will be directed to use the WIS 26 interchange (Exit 171 A). Moro

Interstate drivers will be directed to use the WIS 26 interchange (Exit 171 A) to access Janesville’s north side. According to WisDOT, alternate routes such as Deerfield Drive and WIS 26/Milton Avenue will need to be used.

After construction is finished, motorists can expect multiple improvements to the area, including:

Building offset left-turn lanes at intersections

New traffic signals

Sidewalk/shared used path on each side of Humes Road

New bus stop location at the US 14 intersection with Pontiac Drive

New storm sewer pipes and installation of curb and gutters along US 14

Landscaping (trees and plant beds) along the highway within the project limits

Executive director of the Janesville Area Visitors Bureau Christine Rebout says the bureau worked with businesses ahead of the project to prepare for the complicates it will create for incoming customers.

“We do try to work closely with businesses to talk about signage and even specials; you might have a special congrats on getting through construction, here’s 10 percent off of a little gift they’re trying to give away,” said Rebout.

