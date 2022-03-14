Final touches, testing underway on Beltline Flex Lane

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A years-long project is nearing the end of the road. The Flex Lane between Whitney Way and the I-39/90 Interchange is in its final stages.

The project was introduced to Dane Co. back in 2018, and now final touches and testing are underway near the Todd Dr. exit. It won’t be much longer until the three lanes officially become four.

“The next step for us is to work through the testing and the integration process to ensure everything is working before we truly turn it on and have it open to the public this summer,” said Steve Theisen, spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation.

According to Theisen, most of the construction was completed last year. After a brief break over the winter to assess the project and address supply shortages, it’s now about finishing touches.

“We were waiting for those software chips and luckily we able to secure all those earlier this month and make those changes to all signs and message boards are installed,” Theisen said.

Construction near the Todd Dr. exit is underway, closing lanes overnight. As testing gets underway, Theisen says drivers will start seeing different color and symbols on the Flex Lane signs. Crews from different agencies, including law enforcement, are working together to make sure everyone feels prepared.

“Starting in the morning, running the Flex Lane before it opens, checking for debris or anything that could be a traffic hazard for motorists out there,” explained Dane Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Evan Tilleson.

Once operational, he says the additional lanes will benefit traffic during peak times.

“I do think it will help alleviate some of the congestion,” he said. “Not all of it, but it will help.”

Until summer 2022, Flex Lane finishing touches will require drivers to be flexible.

“Just being a cognizant of the new traffic patterns and giving everyone extra space, plan extra time to get where you need to go and look toward the future,” said Theisen.

