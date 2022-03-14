Jax to the rescue! Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracks down lost car keys

Town of Caledonia, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Jax and partner Deputy Travis Lange, a woman passing through the Town of Caledonia is on her way to Minnesota again after losing her car keys.

The woman had been traveling through Columbia County on her way to Minnesota when she stopped at a gas station to walk her dog. According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the woman dropped her keys in a grassy area and couldn’t find them. Her cell phone, belongings, and two cats were locked in her car.

The traveler and some other people at the gas station couldn’t find the keys, so the “distraught female” contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched Deputy Lange and Jax to try to help locate the keys. After searching the ditch line and grass for 5 to 10 minutes, Jax was able to find the keys, “a good distance away from the car.”

The no-doubt grateful traveler was able to continue her trip to Minnesota thanks to Jax and his highly trained nose.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said its 5 K-9 patrol units all have spent a lot of time “training for locating lost or discarded items”, and article searches are “just one of the many things that these K-9s can do.”

