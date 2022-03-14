Advertisement

Jax to the rescue! Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracks down lost car keys

K-9 unit helps “distraught” traveler get back on her way
Columbia County Sheriff's Office Deputy Travis Lange and K-9 partner, Jax.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office Deputy Travis Lange and K-9 partner, Jax.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By John Stofflet
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Town of Caledonia, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Jax and partner Deputy Travis Lange, a woman passing through the Town of Caledonia is on her way to Minnesota again after losing her car keys.

The woman had been traveling through Columbia County on her way to Minnesota when she stopped at a gas station to walk her dog. According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the woman dropped her keys in a grassy area and couldn’t find them. Her cell phone, belongings, and two cats were locked in her car.

The traveler and some other people at the gas station couldn’t find the keys, so the “distraught female” contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched Deputy Lange and Jax to try to help locate the keys. After searching the ditch line and grass for 5 to 10 minutes, Jax was able to find the keys, “a good distance away from the car.”

The no-doubt grateful traveler was able to continue her trip to Minnesota thanks to Jax and his highly trained nose.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said its 5 K-9 patrol units all have spent a lot of time “training for locating lost or discarded items”, and article searches are “just one of the many things that these K-9s can do.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

Lin Haynes to take Badger Honor Flight
Madison Vietnam War veteran prepares for female focused Badger Honor Flight
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second...
Badgers named No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament
Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, drives to the basket against Golden State...
Klay Thompson scores season-high 38, Warriors top Bucks