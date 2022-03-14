Advertisement

Monona Senior Center presents quilts to all-women Badger Honor Flight veteran group

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An event held at the Monona Senior Center Monday honored women veterans through quilts.

Handmade quilts were collected at the event, created by groups of women, and they will be sent with an all-female Badger Honor Flight group to Washington D.C.

“They were planning this first women’s, all women’s flight I just go wow wouldn’t that be great for a group of women that make quilts to be able to present them with a quilt,” explained volunteer Barb Endres.

Endres said she received an abundance of quilting supplies just over two years ago, which included five bins of red, white and blue fabric. After creating them for a support group at the center, she said it was suggested they create them for the Badger Honor Flight.

One hundred and ten quilts will be handed out to the women who are going on the flight, with some even receiving theirs Monday. Other women will receive them in a bag while they are on the trip.

Organizers explained in November of 2021 that this all-female flight would have a custom itinerary for women veterans to see monuments, memorials and other events specific for their time of service. The one-day trip anticipates visits to WWII, Korean, Vietnam, Air Force and Arlington memorials. There will also be an emphasis on trips to the Women’s Memorial, WAC museum and Vietnam Women’s Memorial.

The honor flight will take place on May 14.

