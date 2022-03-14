Pi for Peace: Wisconsin bakeries raise money to support Ukraine Red Cross

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Wisconsin bakeries are using Pi Day to do some good.

Neat-O’s Bake Shoppe in Baraboo is one bakery taking part in Pi for Peace. Neat-O’s is selling blueberry and lemon pies to honor the Ukrainian national colors.

$3.14 of each pie sold will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

We are at 82 Blueberry Lemon pies sold, and $257+ in donations to the Red Cross Ukraine!! Thank you for all of your... Posted by Neat-O's Bake Shoppe on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

