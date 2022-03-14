Pi for Peace: Wisconsin bakeries raise money to support Ukraine Red Cross
Neat-O’s Bake Shoppe in Baraboo is one bakery selling blueberry and lemon pies.
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Wisconsin bakeries are using Pi Day to do some good.
Neat-O’s Bake Shoppe in Baraboo is one bakery taking part in Pi for Peace. Neat-O’s is selling blueberry and lemon pies to honor the Ukrainian national colors.
$3.14 of each pie sold will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.