Advertisement

Pi for Peace: Wisconsin bakeries raise money to support Ukraine Red Cross

Neat-O’s Bake Shoppe in Baraboo is one bakery selling blueberry and lemon pies.
Blueberry and lemon pies to support Ukraine are for sale at Neat-O's Bake Shoppe.
Blueberry and lemon pies to support Ukraine are for sale at Neat-O's Bake Shoppe.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Wisconsin bakeries are using Pi Day to do some good.

Neat-O’s Bake Shoppe in Baraboo is one bakery taking part in Pi for Peace. Neat-O’s is selling blueberry and lemon pies to honor the Ukrainian national colors.

$3.14 of each pie sold will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

We are at 82 Blueberry Lemon pies sold, and $257+ in donations to the Red Cross Ukraine!! Thank you for all of your...

Posted by Neat-O's Bake Shoppe on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

Columbia County Sheriff's Office Deputy Travis Lange and K-9 partner, Jax.
Jax to the rescue! Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracks down lost car keys
Lin Haynes to take Badger Honor Flight
Madison Vietnam War veteran prepares for female focused Badger Honor Flight
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second...
Badgers named No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament
Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19