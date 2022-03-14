Advertisement

Report: Packers re-sign ILB Campbell to 5-year deal

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) looks on during pre-game warm-ups...
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers found a way to keep All-Pro ILB De’Vondre Campbell, signing last year’s breakout defensive star to a 5-year deal worth $50 million according to SI.com’s Bill Huber (who also contributes to Cover 2).

Campbell was signed as a street free agent last summer, but played his way into All-Pro accolades and now this big contract to stay in Green Bay.

Huber reports Campbell will be paid $16.25 million in Year 1, $21.5 million by the end of Year 2, and $32.25 million through Year 3.

The signing is great for Green Bay’s competitiveness on the field, but adds even further work for the team to meet the salary cap by 3pm on Wednesday afternon.

