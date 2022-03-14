Advertisement

REPORT: Packers WR Davante Adams won’t play on franchise tag

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(Nick Wass | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All-Pro Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams has informed the team he will not play on the franchise tag, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says the Packers and Adams “remain far apart” on a long-term deal.

“This relationship is not in a great place,” Rapoport reports.

The team placed the franchise tag on Adams to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent. They have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract.

This comes as MVP QB Aaron Rodgers is set to return to the team for his 18th season. Terms of the deal have not been made official, but Rapoport reported that it was a four-year contract worth $200 million. Rodgers has disputed that report.

On Monday, pass rusher Preston Smith signed a four-year extension with the Packers worth $52.5 million in new money.

