REPORT: Packers WR Davante Adams won’t play on franchise tag

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All-Pro Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams has informed the team he will not play on the franchise tag, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says the Packers and Adams “remain far apart” on a long-term deal.

“This relationship is not in a great place,” Rapoport reports.

From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. pic.twitter.com/Df0zpvhglM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The team placed the franchise tag on Adams to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent. They have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract.

Davante Adams isn’t obligated to attend #Packers minicamp, training camp or anything else until he signs his franchise tender. He could show up Week 1 and still collect the full $20,226,600. So this could take a while. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2022

This comes as MVP QB Aaron Rodgers is set to return to the team for his 18th season. Terms of the deal have not been made official, but Rapoport reported that it was a four-year contract worth $200 million. Rodgers has disputed that report.

On Monday, pass rusher Preston Smith signed a four-year extension with the Packers worth $52.5 million in new money.

Smith's deal adds four years and $52.5 million, per a source.



He will make $25M over the next two seasons and could make up to $31 million in those two years. https://t.co/F9WcptGDkL — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.