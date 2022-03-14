Wisconsin gas prices plateau after sharp rises in the past month

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Wisconsin is the same as it was one week ago at $4.02, according to GasBuddy.

After a sharp rise of 75.5 cents per gallon in the past month, and a 22% rise in prices nationally to a record peak of $4.35 per gallon, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysts, Patrick De Haan, said it’s a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices over the last few weeks, even if it could be short-lived.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” De Haan said.

High fuel costs are affecting prices and economies in several areas, such as farming, ride-share services and . Families can expect to shell out about $1,300 per year more in gas costs, according to one study, and a survey of households found that $4 per gallon gas could change driving habits. The rise in gas costs is also giving life towards conspiracy theories about a push towards electric vehicles by the federal government. The rising costs are also leading to calls for suspensions of gas taxes both in Wisconsin and around the nation.

National average down again to $4.31/gal now 4c below the $4.35 peak- most price cycling states are pushing it down (FL, MI, IN, OH, IL, etc) but it may not last. #gasprices — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 14, 2022

The cheapest gas in Wisconsin, according to GasBuddy, can be found in parts of western Wisconsin, with Chippewa, Eau Claire, Grant and Polk counties the four lowest in the state at average gas prices at $3.84 per gallon or lower. Far northern and northeastern Wisconsin continue to see gas prices at $4.09 per gallon or higher, with the highest prices found in Ashland and Iron counties. In Wisconsin’s most populated areas, gas prices are still over $4 per gallon, such as Milwaukee, Dane and Marathon counties.

The war in Ukraine is at least in part to blame for rising fuel costs, according to De Haan, who said the current record-high costs could meet another milestone number in the near future.

“The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely,” De Haan said. “For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

De Haan said that the national average has fallen down four cents to $4.31 per gallon, thanks to price-cycling states in the Midwest as well as Florida, but warned the trend may not last. Last week, prices had risen over 50 cents per gallon from the week prior. Prices in Wisconsin are $1.30 per gallon higher than one year ago.

