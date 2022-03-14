Advertisement

Wisconsin sees only 55 new COVID-19 cases Monday; fewest since July 17

That’s the fewest COVID-19 cases reported in 240 days.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Only 55 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across all of Wisconsin. While Mondays typically see the fewest number of cases in any given week, the Dept. of Health Services has not reported a lower case count on any single day since July 17 of last year - a stretch of 240 days.

Monday’s sub-100 case total is just the latest benchmark crossed as case numbers continue to collapse across the state. Two months ago, DHS officials were regularly reporting more than 10,000 cases per day. A month ago, on Valentine’s Day, the agency tallied 1,242 new cases on that day, which left the seven-day rolling-average for that week at 1,831 cases per day.

Now, it’s a fifth that - 341 cases per day.

With two weeks of March in the books, DHS has reported a total of 5,069 cases for the month. At the beginning of February, the state was averaging more than that (5,173) every day.

New confirmed COVID-19 COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day rolling average, on March...
New confirmed COVID-19 COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day rolling average, on March 14, 2022.(Dept. of Health Services)

