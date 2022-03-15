Advertisement

1 person injured in crash of small plane in Green County

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOWN OF DECATUR, Wis. (AP) — Officials say one person was injured when a small plane crashed at Brodhead Airport in Green County.

Authorities say the crash happened Sunday afternoon in the town of Decatur as the pilot was practicing landing techniques.

Sgt. Zack Degner says the 1975 Cessna began having some mechanical troubles.

The pilot, Delbert Devries, says that as he was attempting to land the plane, speed and weather condition caused it to go beyond the landing strip and overturn.

Devries was not seriously injured, but a passenger, John Musser, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified.

