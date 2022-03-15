Advertisement

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly traffic crash.(KIRO via CNN Newsource)
By KIRO staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash.

Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.

The driver of the pickup truck took off. If caught, they could face up to a year in jail.

Washington was one of the first states to pass a law making unsecured loads a crime. Passed in 2005, “Maria’s Law” is named after Maria Federici. She was 24 years old when a piece of wood fell off a trailer and crashed through her windshield, leaving her blind.

The suspect in Federici’s case was cited for a traffic infraction and fined less than $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sign the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
AP source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors
In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that...
Proud Boys leader charged in Jan. 6 plot jailed until trial
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy places his hand on his chest as he listens to Canadian...
Zelenskyy appeals for help from Canada in emotional speech